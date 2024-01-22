Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 22nd (ACGL, AND, AP.UN, AUTL, BBD.B, BEI.UN, CAR.UN, CFP, CFX, CHR)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 22nd:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price raised by Laurentian from C$20.00 to C$23.00.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$90.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) was given a C$55.00 target price by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was given a C$22.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.30. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$100.00 to C$121.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$145.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$185.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$165.00 to C$187.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$173.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$107.00 to C$112.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$116.00 to C$120.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was given a C$15.50 price target by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$60.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$53.00 to C$50.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$80.00 to C$90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$19.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was given a C$29.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) was given a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.75.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) was given a C$180.00 price target by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target increased by Laurentian from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was given a C$19.50 price target by analysts at Cormark.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$19.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $80.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $21.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $53.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $89.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $85.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $78.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $11.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$149.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $210.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $194.00 to $215.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $8.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was given a C$0.80 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was given a $100.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $65.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $111.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

