Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 22nd (ACGL, AND, AP.UN, AUTL, BBD.B, BEI.UN, CAR.UN, CFP, CFX, CHR)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 22nd:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

had its target price raised by Laurentian from C$20.00 to C$23.00.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$90.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) was given a C$55.00 target price by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was given a C$22.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.30. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$100.00 to C$121.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$145.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$185.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$165.00 to C$187.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$173.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$107.00 to C$112.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$116.00 to C$120.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was given a C$15.50 price target by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$60.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$53.00 to C$50.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$80.00 to C$90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$19.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was given a C$29.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) was given a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.75.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) was given a C$180.00 price target by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target increased by Laurentian from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was given a C$19.50 price target by analysts at Cormark.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$19.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $80.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $21.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $53.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $89.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $85.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $78.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $11.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$149.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $210.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $194.00 to $215.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $8.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was given a C$0.80 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was given a $100.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $65.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $111.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

