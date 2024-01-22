Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) were up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 215,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 117,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CET shares. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$1.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.45 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Cathedral Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$198.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$145.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.63 million. Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.210084 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 179,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$127,445.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,710. 25.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.