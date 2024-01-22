The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 396,541 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $46,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TJX traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $95.29. 1,312,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,713. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $95.92. The company has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

