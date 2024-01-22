Dero (DERO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $23,004.53

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Dero has a total market capitalization of $36.75 million and approximately $23,004.53 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00006454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,973.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00169332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.00582897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.30 or 0.00380994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00177482 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,246,471 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

