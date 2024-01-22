NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 67,167 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $54.72. 1,937,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,779. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

