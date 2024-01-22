Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.00 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $200.06 or 0.00500471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $17.00 billion and $685,798.47 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.14047064 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $691,420.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

