Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 3,791 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ames National were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ames National by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 408,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ames National by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ames National by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ames National by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ames National by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,894. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. Ames National Co. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $179.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATLO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ames National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ames National Profile



Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

