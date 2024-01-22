Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,711 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $41,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

TMO traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $553.73. 834,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,659. The company has a market cap of $213.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

