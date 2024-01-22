XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is Cercano Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cercano Management LLC cut its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,444,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169,987 shares during the quarter. XPO accounts for approximately 9.1% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $257,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.73. The stock had a trading volume of 385,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,405. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $90.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

