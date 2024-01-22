Terra Classic 1-Day Volume Reaches $62.42 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $564.57 million and $62.42 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002401 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001488 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000932 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,812,904,879,592 coins and its circulating supply is 5,790,584,294,956 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

