Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.50. 278,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,240. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $246.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

