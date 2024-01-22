Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.01. 530,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,480. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $194.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

