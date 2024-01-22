On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Acquired by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ON by 847.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 93.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 982.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.74. 2,699,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,300. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ONON. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

