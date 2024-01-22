Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,899 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,738. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Moderna Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.56. 2,188,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,336. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

