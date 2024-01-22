Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 68,260 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,260 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.2% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $191,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 296,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,082,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.03. 96,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $207.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

