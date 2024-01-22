Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sime Armoyan Sells 91,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$523,250.00.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

GUD stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 68,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,806. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.88. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.28 and a 52 week high of C$5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$591.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.06. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of C$81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0756851 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

