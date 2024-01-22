Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $816,000 Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% during the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 123,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.