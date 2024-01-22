SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.85. 1,034,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

