SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 1.85% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

XTL stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.