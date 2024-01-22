Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,384,000 after purchasing an additional 346,606 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,497,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,705,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VDC traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $189.89. The company had a trading volume of 171,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,586. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.51.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

