Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,122. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

