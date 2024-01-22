Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.05. 30,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $56.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

