Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 177,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 66,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,445,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,303. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $99.69 and a 1-year high of $127.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $675.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

