Truist Financial Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $70.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on W. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on W

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE W traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,012,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,835. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.