Bank of America Raises VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target to $12.00

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $8.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VTEX. Morgan Stanley upgraded VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

VTEX traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 437,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,289. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.41. VTEX has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 106.6% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 6,611,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in VTEX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 667,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at $8,747,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth $2,536,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth $3,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

