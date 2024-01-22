US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,679,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $154,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 176,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,585,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,726,570. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.