First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.82. 385,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.37%.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on FR

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.