Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.31. 2,722,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,918. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

