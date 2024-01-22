Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LW shares. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.5 %

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average is $99.66. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.