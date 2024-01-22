Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,847 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods makes up 3.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hormel Foods worth $21,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

