US Bancorp DE Sells 46,640 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,640 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $138,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $63.66. 5,925,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,010,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

