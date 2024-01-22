Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $22.19 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 3.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 10.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,018. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.17 and a 12 month high of $169.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

