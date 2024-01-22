Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC Cuts Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC decreased its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,082,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,999,999 shares during the quarter. Core & Main accounts for approximately 52.6% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Core & Main worth $2,858,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Core & Main by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter worth $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.51. 654,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,721. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $279,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,490,794 shares of company stock worth $2,366,848,320. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNM

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.