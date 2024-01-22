Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC Cuts Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC decreased its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,082,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,999,999 shares during the quarter. Core & Main accounts for approximately 52.6% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Core & Main worth $2,858,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Core & Main by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter worth $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Core & Main Stock Performance
Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.51. 654,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,721. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity at Core & Main
In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $279,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,490,794 shares of company stock worth $2,366,848,320. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.
Core & Main Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
