iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFG traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.20. 547,291 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.