BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. reduced its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $94.20. 923,274 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

