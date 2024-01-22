Cincinnati Insurance Co. Increases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. owned 0.13% of Baxter International worth $25,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,160 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $54,127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,517,000 after acquiring an additional 284,591 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 381.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 324,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 257,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

BAX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.70. 1,144,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,089. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

