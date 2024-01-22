Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after buying an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,012 shares of company stock worth $31,233,802 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock traded up $8.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.36. 1,289,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.85 and its 200-day moving average is $174.17. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $241.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

