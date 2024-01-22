Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.22. 469,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,251. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.32. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

