Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.94. 504,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,429. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.38 and a 200 day moving average of $197.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.