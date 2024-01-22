Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,226. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

