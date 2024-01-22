Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,403,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,667,727. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

