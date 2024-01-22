Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 16.3% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $75,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $422.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,169,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,607,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.98. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $281.18 and a fifty-two week high of $424.73.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

