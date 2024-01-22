Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 6,872 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,589. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

