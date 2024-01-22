Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

Intuit stock traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $629.71. The stock had a trading volume of 451,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $632.44. The firm has a market cap of $176.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $591.86 and a 200 day moving average of $538.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

