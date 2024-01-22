Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,466.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $385.27. 612,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.14. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.