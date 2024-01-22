Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.98. The stock had a trading volume of 99,077,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,042,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.20. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.54 and a 1-year high of $174.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,374.03, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.