Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BLK traded down $7.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $797.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,189. The company has a fifty day moving average of $769.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $709.46. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.