iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,963,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.0% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.97% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,863,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 168,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 395,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,225,850 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

