Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after acquiring an additional 317,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

