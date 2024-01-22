Wrapped TRON Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.06 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,186,372,161 coins and its circulating supply is 88,186,320,025 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,192,668,808.9898 with 88,192,644,553.16492 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.1084977 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $757,645.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.